Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He is to take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma.

Yadudu, until his new appointment, was the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.

He is International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)/Airport Council International (ACI) accredited aviation professional with many years experience.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

His appointment takes immediate effect.