From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of persons into key establishments in the education sector.

The appointments are Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo as Chairman, Governing Board, National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja; Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State; Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje as the Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE), Kaduna.

Others are Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa as Executive Secretary for the newly established National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja; Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle as Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja; Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad as Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State; and Mrs. Hajo Sani (OON) Ambassador/Permanent delegate of Nigeria to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).