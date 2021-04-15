From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of persons into key establishments in the education sector.

The appointments are John Okpako Enaohwo as chairman, Governing Board, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja; Abdullahi Abba as pro-chancellor/chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State; Idris Bugaje as the executive secretary, National Board For Technical Education, Kaduna.

Others are Benjamin Abakpa as executive secretary for the newly established National Senior Secondary Education Commission, Abuja; Paulinus Okwelle as executive secretary, NCCE, Abuja; Ibrahim Muhammad as director/ceo, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State; and Hajo Sani, ambassador/permanent delegate of Nigeria to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said all the appointments are with effect from March 16.