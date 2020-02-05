Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Saad Aliyu Ahmed as the new Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi for a term of four (4) years with effect from February the 16th.

Minister of State (Health) Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora made this known during the presentation of a letter of appointment on behalf of the President to Prof Ahmed at Federal Ministry of Health headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Mamora urged the newly appointed medical director to work harmoniously with the board members of the FMC Jabi and all stakeholders in order to surpass the legacy that was already in place at the hospital, as this will go a long way to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President.

Chairman, Board of the FMC Jabi, Dr Alex Ideh, thanked the Ministry of Health for their patience and support demonstrated during the process which led to the appointment, while pledging the cooperation of the Board to the new MD to enable him to succeed in his mandate.