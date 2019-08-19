Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Johnson Akuma Obuna, as the substantive Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Dr. Obuna is an associate Professor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology with years of practice and experience.

His appointment is with effect from 5th August, and it is for an initial term of four years.

His appointment letter was handed over to him in Abuja, on Monday, by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, who urged him to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President, through his new appointment.

A statement released in Abuja on Monday, by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ogundoro Modupe, indicated that the Permanent Secretary congratulated him and reminded him of the huge responsibility of his office.

He also charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new position, particularly in addressing the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive health care delivery system.