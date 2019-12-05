Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement released the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries, their states of origin and zones, yesterday.

She said their swearing in and assignment of portfolios will be announced in due course.

The nine newly appointed perm secs are: Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State, Olushola Idowu, Ogun State, Andrew Adejoh, North Central Zone and Umar Tijjani, North East.

Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, North West Zone, Nebeolisa victor Anakali South East, Fashedemi Temitope Peter, South West and Dr. Evelyn Ngige, South south Zone.