Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of nine new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement released the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries, their States of Origin and Zones as indicated against their names.

She said that their Swearing – in and assignment of Portfolios will be announced in due course.

The nine newly appointed perm secs are: Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State, Olushola Idowu, Ogun State, Andrew Adejoh, North – Central Zone and Umar Tijjani, North – East Zone.

Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, North – West Zone, Nebeolisa victor Anakali South – East Zone, Fashedemi Temitope Peter, south-west zone and Dr. Evelyn Ngige , South – South Zone