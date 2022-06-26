From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo has approved the appointment of Mr Olawale Tunde Fasanya as the new Director General, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

His appointment, which took effect from June 6, 2022 was contained in a letter dated 23rd June 2022 and signed by the Minister.

According to the statement, Fasanya is a seasoned technocrat and a certified Business Development Advisor with a proven track record of landmark accomplishments of 35 years in the MSME ecosystem in Nigeria.

He is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience on his new national assignment.

Born on June 3, 1962 in Ogbomosho, Osun state, Fasanya holds the West African School Certificate, Bachelor of Arts (English and Literary Studies) from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife) in 1985.

He also holds Advanced Certificate in Public Relations, Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Ogba Lagos 1990, Masters in Public Administration, Lagos State University Lagos 1994, Diploma In Market Oriented Small Business Development Service, International Training Centre of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Turin, Italy in 2008, and presently expecting his PhD in Public Policy Analysis and Management University of America.

Fasanya did his mandatory National Youth Service with the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTC) Jos, where he produced and presented a weekly Radio Programme called Plateau State Roundup between 1985 to June 1986.

He started his working career in a publishing firm, Jator Publishing Company Ibadan, Oyo State as Deputy Editor/Administrative officer.

He switched into Public Service, joining the National Productivity Centre (NPC) Abuja where he served as Productivity Officer, Senior Productivity Officer, Assistant Chief Public Relations Officer, and Chief Public Relations Officer between August 1998 to June 1999.

He also also served as Personal Assistant to Hon. Minister of State, Ministry of Defence between June 1999 to February 2002 and later Special Assistant to the Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals between February 2002 to May 2003.

Mr Fasanya was among those that formed the nucleus of pioneer staff of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in 2003 where he served as a Special Assistant to the Pioneer Director General/CEO of the Agency, Mrs Modupe Adelaja and was overseeing all units under the Director General’s Office as Deputy Director and Group Head, Corporate Affairs.