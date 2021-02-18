From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of veteran journalist, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, as executive secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for a single term of five years.

Orji is taking over from Waziri Adio, who bows out as head of the organisation, having completed his five-year non-renewable term in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of NEITI (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement, said Orji’s appointment takes effect from February 19.

President Buhari enjoined the new NEITI boss to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.

Until his appointment, Orji was the agency’s director of Communications and Advocacy.

He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and also worked with United Nations Development Programme where he managed several donor-funded projects.

He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

NEITI was established in 2004 as the key anti-corruption agency at the presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.