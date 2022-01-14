President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with effect from January 6, 2022.

She replaces Mr. Ike Chioke, the former appointee for the South-East, who, following his appointment in 2021, had respectfully requested to be relieved of Board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support the government in another role.

Paschal-Ejiogu brings nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA. A Doctoral-level academic, she possesses in-depth knowledge of complex economic concepts, and is adept at applying theories and ideas to real-world situations. She also possesses a strong understanding of business finance, econometric modeling, data analysis, planning, and interpretation and has, over the last two decades, contributed significantly to the social services and healthcare industry both in Nigeria and in the United States of America.

She obtained a Doctorate Degree in Economics, with distinction from the prestigious Howard University (USA) in Washington DC, specializing in Public Policy and Development. Prior to this, Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a BSc. in Economics.