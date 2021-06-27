From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, at the weekend, approved the appointment of a Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna as chairman of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), while the appointment of Mr Abdulkadir Saidu as executive secretary/chief executive of the agency was renewed for another four years.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as chairman of the Governing Board, for a four-year term, is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

Also, the renewed appointment of the CEO brings tranquillity to PPPRA as anxious staff and stakeholders wondered why suspense pervaded the agency since Saidu’s first tenure expired months ago and the presidency was mum on either renewing his mandate or appointing a new chief executive.

