From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sani Zorro, journalist, politician and former lawmaker as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at the instance of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the President has also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

Those affected by the redeployment are: Dr. Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

Also approved with effect from 11th February is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.

Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionist leadership.

He was at various times President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, West African Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Federation of African Journalists, FAJ.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on North East.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of two more personal aides to the First Lady.

A’isha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

A’isha is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.

The President has also approved the appointment of Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady.

Jawa is a Senior Consultant in Nuclear Medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine.

He is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.