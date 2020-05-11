Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammad Bello Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for initial first term of five(5) years with effect from 19th March 2020.

He also has approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus Danharbi Chinoko as the Substantive Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Lagos, with effect from 27th April 2020.

Until this appointment, Mr Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.

According to a statement by Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the President congratulated the new appointees and urge them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.