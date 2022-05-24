From Abel Leonard, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a government House press Release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra made Available to Daily Sun saying the notice of Sule’s appointment is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The letter added that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP)

The minister of Communication also noted that Nasarawa State is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.

Governor Abdullahi Sule and other members of the Council are to be inaugurated by the chairman of the council President Muhammadu Buhari on a date to be communicated.