Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the president also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

They are: Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Mr. Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mallam Mohammed Kari, as acting Commissioner for insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission in July 2019.

Thomas, who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed deputy commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017. He was formerly Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.