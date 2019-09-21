Prof. Joseph Orkar ,Deputy Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Benue State says that President Muhammadu Buhari values the performance and impact of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo since the inception of the present administration in 2015.

Orkar ,who was reacting to media reports of possible misunderstandings between the president and his vice told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi that the media reports were all lies.

He said that those peddling lies in the media were idlers who should think of something else to do with their time.

Orkar said that the president and indeed the party, deeply appreciated the sterling performance and standard set by Osinbajo as Vice-President.

He said that there was no need comparing the Osinbajo with previous occupants of the office as he had performed well.

“I know as a fact that Buhari himself is appreciative of the performance of Osinbajo.

Osinbajo has been up and doing and that is to the benefit of all Nigerians. I don’t think there is anything wrong between them.

“When 2023 elections come, we will be able to see who should contest for the presidency.

”It is too early now and those talking about the relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo on account of who becomes the candidate of APC in 2023 are just idlers.”, he said.

Orkar also described the speculations of plans to impeach Osinbajo in the media as misleading, saying that Osinbajo had not committed any crime or infraction to warrant an impeachment process against him.

The APC chieftain said that to impeach any elected official in Nigeria, there must be cogent reasons .

He said Nigerians needed to grow above primordial sentiments of rotation to be able to improve on its current democracy and leadership quality.(NAN)