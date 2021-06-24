From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as Chairman.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, other members of the Board are: Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

President Buhari’s approval of the appointment into the Board of FHA takes into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the Administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.