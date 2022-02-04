From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 100 per cent upward review of Duty Tour Allowance to officers in the federal public service.

While officers on Grade Levels 01 to 04 will now receive N10, 000 as against the former N5,000. Those on Grade Levels 05 to 06 and its equivalent will go home with N15,000 per diem as against N5000.

Similarly, those between Grade Levels 07 and 10 and its equivalent will collect N17,500 per diem as against N12,000 and those from Grade Levels 12 to 13 and its equivalent will now collect N20,000 per diem as against N12,000.

Whereas officers on Grade Levels 14 and 15 and equivalent will now go home with N25,00 per diem as against the former per diem of N16,000 and those on Grade Levels 16 and 17 and equivalent will now get N37,500 as against N16,000.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, the chairman of National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta, said that the implementation takes effect from February 1, 2022.

He stated that the last review was in 2008, adding that the review was necessary due to agitations by workers to review the rate considering the present economic realities.

On last December 1, the Federal Executive Council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance and shift allowance to six per cent as well as the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dingyadi explained that the increase in police personnel’s take-home by 20 per cent of their present earning was one of the ways to improve the relationship between the force and the populace.