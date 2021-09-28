From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved a total number of 159 radio and television stations to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning.

The addition brings the total number of television and radio stations in the country to 625.

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, disclosed the approval in a press release dated September 4, 2021, and posted on the Facebook page of the NBC.

“Following the approval granted by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has released the list of 159 licenses granted to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning.

“The National Broadcasting Commission was established by the NBC ACT, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004 with the mandate to regulate and control the broadcasting industry.

“The Commission has in the past 29 years of its existence, successfully carried out its major functions of licensing, monitoring and regulating the entire broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

“Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria,” Ilelah said.

Some of the names of the newly approved licenses, according to the NBC Director-General, are: Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (Radio), Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio), Irawo Tuntun Community Development Organization (Radio), Smile Community Radio Initiative, Yinka Ayelek Limited, International Institute of Topical Agriculture Radio, and M.A. Association.

Also approved by President Buhari were Prince Media Network, Syrah Communication Network, ATSOM Broadcast and Production Limited, Sound Smith Nigeria Limited, Jamkat Integrity Investment Limited, Dudu African Broadcasting Communication Limited, Tower Peak Nigeria Limited, amongst others.

