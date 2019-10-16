Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six new aides for his wife, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

According to a statement by Director of Information to First Lady, Suleiman Haruna, the appointments were with immediate effect.

Those appointed are Dr Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM); Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD); Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations; Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events and Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.