Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new permanent secretaries to replace those from states that are due for retirement and whose vacancies had never been filled.

He also approved the selection of eligible Directors to fill vacant vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

A statement by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, spokesperson for the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, listed 16 states with permanent secretaries due for retirement and with unfilled slots to include Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa States, Zamfara and Kogi.

Ogunmosunle said for the vacant positions of directors, officers in the main stream of the Federal Civil Service, who attained the substantive rank of Director on salary grade level 17 as at January 1, 2018 and who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal and are from Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kogi States and are not retiring from the service earlier than December 31, 2021 are eligible to participate.

The ministries have been asked to forward the list of all eligible Directors, their confidential and personal files,20 copies of their Curriculum Vitae, and evidence of state of origin. The selection process would involve sitting for a written examination, test on ICT competency, and interactive session with a broad – based panel of experts and practitioner.

Meanwhile, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to bridge the infrastructural gap in the country. The minister stated this during the inauguration of a two-kilometre rehabilitated internal road within the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and another 1.8 kilometre within the University of Ibadan.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Idowu Olayinka and Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UCH, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo received the projects on behalf of their institutions.

Fashola said the roads handed over to UCH and UI were part of the 43 internal road projects undertaken in some tertiary institutions across the country. He said 18 of the projects had been completed, with 25 still under rehabilitation.

Fashola, who was represented by the Controller of Works in Oyo State, Mr. Oladimeji Awopetu, said the newly rehabilitated roads within UCH and UI were part of governments support to the educational sector.

He assured that the infrastructural gap in the country was steadily bridged through a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction of major highways, adding that the provision of infrastructural facilities in schools remains a priority of the Buhari administration.

Vice Chancellor of UI, Prof. Olayinka, lauded the government’s investment in the upgrade of infrastructure in the school.