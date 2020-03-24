Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries to replace Permanent Secretaries from 16 states to replace those who will retire in 2020, and fill existing vacancies.

According to a statement by the Director of Communications in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the states whose permanent secretaries will retire are: Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Jigawa States while Zamfara and Kogi States are to fill existing vacancies.

The President has also given approval for the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible Directors to fill the vacancies.

To this end, officers in the main stream of the Federal Civil Service, who attained the substantive rank of Director, on Salary Grade level 17 on or before 1st January, 2018, who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal and are from Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kogi States; and are not retiring from the service earlier than, or on 31st December, 2021 , are eligible to participate.

The Ministries/Offices have been accordingly requested to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their Ministry/Office; their confidential and personal files; twenty (20) copies of their Curriculum Vitae; brief on each of the directors in the attached format, to be produced in Microsoft word and submitted in both hard (20) copies and soft copies . The soft copies are to be sent in a flash drive and also forwarded to [email protected]

Those eligible are to send in evidence of State of Origin which, in the case of female directors, is not acquired by marriage is also to be produced.

The documents must reach the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on Friday, 24th April, 2020

The selection process would involve Sitting for a written examination; Test on ICT competency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power point and Interactive Session with a broad – based panel of experts and practitioner.