From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin.

In a statement, Head of Press and Public Relations of the Office of the Survey General of the Federation, Abu Michael, said that Adebomehin received his letter of appointment as the substantive Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), yesterday.

The letter with Ref. No. FMW&H/43353/T/39, dated February 1, 2022 was signed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The letter reads: “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as the Surveyor General of the Federation in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 171 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

The appointment, according to the letter “is with effect from January, 5, 2022 and is for a term of four years in the first instance and renewable upon satisfactory performance, provided you have not attained retirement age of 60 years or 35 years pensionable services whichever earlier”.

Adebomehin who served as director in several departments in the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) until he took over the baton of leadership was the Director, Internal Boundary. He is a consummate, fascinating, inspirational, innovative, dedicated and responsible professional with experience spanning over 30 years.

Adebomehin attended Jubril Martin’s Memorial Grammar School, Iponri, Lagos State for his primary and secondary education, and later Federal School of Arts and Science, and then the Federal Polytechnic, Kogi State graduating with OND as the overall best student. He attended the University of Lagos, where he bagged B.Sc in Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Photogrammetry.

He also attended several courses both at home and abroad.