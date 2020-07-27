Chiamaka Ajeamo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Alhaji Sabiu Bello Abubakar and Mr Oba Olufemi Oluniyi, as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM).

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, ‘Rasaq Abdulsalam, today, has disclosed.

The statement explained that while Abubakar will function as the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Oluniyi will serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration (F&A) in the Commission.

It further noted that both appointments are effective July 17, 2020, for an initial tenure of five years.