From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries including the Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice in the Federal Civil Service.

In a statement by Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations) in Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the appointment followed the recently conducted selection process.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known on Friday 25th March, 2022 in Abuja, said the appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin, where applicable, are as follows: Ogbe Mary Ada (Benue), Shehu Ibrahim (Jigawa), Daju Kachallom Shangti (Plateau) and Jedy-Agba Beatrice Ejodamen, Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent, Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

A date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course, the statement read.