President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Abba Sheshe as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, Kano State.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced the appointment in a statement signed by Mrs Enefaa Bob-Manuel, Head, Media and Public Relations of the ministry in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister presented the appointment letter to Sheshe in his office on Friday.

Ehanire while congratulating Sheshe reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the government and people of Nigeria towards quality and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The minister urged the CMD to ensure that Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano operated as a people-centred-hospital and scale up its good achievements.

He urged Sheshe to scale up the good achievements recorded by his predecessor by attracting foreign support and partnership to the hospital.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi, implored the new CMD to be a ‘team- player’ and always liaise with the management of the hospital.

Abdullahi said the new CMD should always liaise with the director of administration in the hospital to resolve all administrative matters.

In his response, Sheshe pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him by his appointment and ensure harmonious working relationship among his staff, while carrying all health workers along.

According to the statement, the appointment is for four years with effect from Dec. 6. (NAN)