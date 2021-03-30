From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, to fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a circular ref: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/4, said only officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who had attained the position of substantive Director on Grade Level 17 on or before 1st January, 2019 , and who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification portal and are from the affected states and are not retiring from service earlier than 31st of December 2022 are eligible to participate.

She said officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

Yemi-Esan, therefore, directed Permanent Secretaries to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their Ministries, their confidential and personnel files, 20 copies of their Curriculum Vitae, Brief on each of the Directors to be produced in Microsoft word which should be submitted in both hard (20) copies and soft copies via email and also in a flash drive); with evidence of State of Origin not acquired by marriage in the case of Female Directors.

The Head of Service said the required documents are expected to reach the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on or before 4.00pm on Friday, 30th April 2021.

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, selection process will require written examination, ICT proficiency test, Microsoft word, Excel and Power Point and Interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.