Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Governing Council.

The Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, in a statement said Mallam Abba Ali is the chairman, while Princess Gloria Akobundu is the secretary of the council. There are other 14 members of the council.

Adekunle said the appointments took effect from June 21, 2019.

The African Peer Review Mechanism is a flagship programme of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). It is basically a mutually-agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by willing member states of the African Uion (AU). It was founded in 2003.

The mechanism has as its main objective, the promotion and adoption of policies, standards and practices that will lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated regional and economic integration of Africa.

The governing council is one of the vital components, of the APRM leadership and management structure at country level in all member countries. It is the body that provides strategic policy direction for the implementation of the APRM process.