Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, in a statement, said the chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are to present themselves for proper documentation and briefing next week Monday.

Chairman of the board is Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo), Managing Director Bernard Okumagba (Delta), Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), Executive Director Finance and Administration Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), Delta Representative, Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Edo Representative, Chief Victor Ekhatar, and Rivers Representative, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh.

Others are Abia Representative Nwogu Nwogu, Bayelsa Representative Theodore Allison, Akwa Ibom Representative, Victor Antai, Cross River Representative Maurice Effiwatt, Ondo Representative Olugbenga Elema, Imo Representative Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian, Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Northeast Representative Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa), and Southwest Representative Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).