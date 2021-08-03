From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the deployment of nine Federal Permanent Secretaries to Federal Ministries.

In a circular HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/59 dated 3rd August, 2021, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed the deployment takes immediate effect and handing over and taking over process should be completed on or before Friday, 6th August, 2021 with the exception of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health whose take over will be on 13th August, 2021.

The deployed Permanent Secretaries are: Bitrus Bako Nabasu from Ministry of Petroleum Resource is deployed to the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy; Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF has been deployed to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment; Mammam Mahmuda, Career Management Office, OHCSF is now in the Federal Ministry of Health; Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has been taken to Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Dr. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

Others are the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Dr. Onwudiwe Maryanne Ngozi, Dr. Ogunbiyi Marcus Olaniyi, Yusuf Ibrahim Idris and Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso who were deployed to Service Welfare Office, OHCSF; Career Management Office, OHCSF; Common Service Office, OHCSF and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs respectively.

