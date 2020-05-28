Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment and funding of 12 centres of excellence in research.

Centres of Excellence are World Bank sponsored projects that were designed to empower universities in Africa to engage in meaningful research that would, expectedly, herald socio-economic transformation in Africa and beyond.

A statement posted by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in its twitter account, on Tuesday, indicated that two research centres would be located in each of the six geopolitical zones.

Though, the statement could not provide operational details of the Centres, but it confirmed that the management of TETFund will provide such operational details in due course.

The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment and funding of 12 ‘Centers of Excellence’ in Research (two per geopolitical zone) by @TETFundNg in federal universities.”