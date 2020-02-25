Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee humanitarian actions in the country.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will inaugurate the committee on a yet to be announced date.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the committee will, among other things, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

The committee will also propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

The NHCC will be chaired by the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar and National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu would serve as co-Chairman.

Other members are Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organisation Forum, and any other nominated by Chairman of the Committee.