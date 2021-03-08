From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a federal polytechnic at Orogun community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Orogun is the ancestral home of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents Delta central senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The second term senator who is also the Obarisi of Urhoboland, has been lobbying for the establishment of the polytechnic since his first tenure.

Buhari’s approval was contained in a letter to the Deputy Senate President, according to Mr. Henry Efe Duku,

Special Adviser to Omo-Agege on Legislative and Plenary Matters.

Duku, in a statement, said the letter was dated February 23, 2021, and referenced DHE/POLY/39/C.1/I/84 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny S. T. Echono, on behalf of Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu.

According to him, academic activities will commence at the polytechnic in October 2022.

Duku stated that the approval demonstrated the President’s clear leadership vision that Nigeria must embrace the future with a truly innovative educational system.

“The Federal Polytechnic, Orogun is another clear evidence of Mr. President’s admirable statesmanship, patriotic attention to strategic human capital development and deep love for our people,” he said.

On behalf of traditional, religious, political, women, and youth leaders in Urhoboland, Duku said his principal expressed deep appreciation to Buhari “for the realisation of the dream of the establishment of this academic institution.

“The DSP is daily humbled by God’s amazing grace which is manifest in President Buhari’s support for his humble efforts to represent our people with honour, courage, and distinction in the Senate.

“He is also thankful to his dear friend and brother, the Honourable Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, for his leadership and sense of integrity on this issue, like others.”

Duku adde that his principal has always envisioned the possibility of public tertiary academic institutions with core ‘Silicon Valley’ character in Nigeria.

“Institutions known mainly for world-class research capabilities and first-class achievements in the sciences, especially computer science – computer graphics, network design, computer-assisted education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, big data, cyber security, bioinformatics, amongst others.

“This was the major motivation for his introduction of the Bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun in 2017 in the 8th Senate, but the political environment then did not allow the bill to progress.

“He re-introduced the Bill in 2019 in this 9th Senate, and it was passed by the National Assembly.

“Our people, ably represented by the DSP, are grateful to the distinguished senators and members of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly for the passage of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun Bill,” he added.

Duku thanked the principal officers and members of the 9th National Assembly for their commitment in ensuring that the bill was passed.