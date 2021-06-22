From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a federal team to engage with Twitter over the suspension of its operations in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the composition of the team in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

The team which is chaired by Mohammed has as members the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as well as other relevant government agencies.

‘Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward,’ the statement read.