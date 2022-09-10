From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s takeover of the Gombe State Airport. The state governor, Muhammad Yahaya, on Friday made the disclosure to State House Correspondents, shortly after an audience with the president at the Aso Rock Villa. He explained that the move would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation. In June, officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), inspected facilities at the Gombe International Airport and certified it for the airlift of Muslim pilgrims in the state to Saudi Arabia. According to Yahaya, “the most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the Federal Government, which Mr. President has approved.

“Already, the Nigerian Air Force is building an Air Force base in the airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since the airports are under the exclusive list in the constitution.

“It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management. And we shall make sure that it is expanded, so that economic activity will be enhanced because; it has other facilities that will enhance business activities around.”