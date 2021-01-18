From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment Mallam Abubakar Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

Fikpo was nominated by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari had last month sacked the former DG of the agency Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Argungu, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.