From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Gbeleyi, a Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.

He replaces Chief Adewale Adeeyo who passed on recently.