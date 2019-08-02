Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an induction retreat for ministers designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019, after the Sallah break.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a statement he personally signed said, the ministers designate were to pick up documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects, the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc), from his office to study ahead of the retreat.

Mustapha said: “Following confirmation by the Senate, all ministers designate are by this notice, informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

“Ministers designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow ministers designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President, has approved an induction retreat for ministers designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.”