Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as acting President of the Court of Appeal.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Mensem is to resume his new position today when the incumbent president of the appellate court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would retire from service.

Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting for an initial three months pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal would be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” Shehu said.