Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N1.1 billion for the commencement of construction work on the Onitsha-Otuocha-Adani expressway that links Anambra and Enugu states.

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2017 poll in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, who disclosed this in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area, when he went on a tour of the dilapidated road, said the money would come from the COVID-19 intervention fund.

Nwoye, who once represented Anambra East and West in the House of Representatives, said approval for the project followed appeals to President Buhari on the dilapidated state of the road and the plight of those who plied it.

The ex-lawmaker said construction work would start soon on the project even as eh explained that President Buhari approved the sum from the COVID-19 intervention fund to fast track the project as waiting for the 2021 budget would further delay it.

“It is not contained in this year’s appropriation. What is contained in this year’s appropriation is less than N100 million, but we are talking about starting this road with the minimum of N1.1 billion. So, if we should wait for the 2021 appropriation, which the National Assembly will pass in 2021, it will be late. The money will come from a special programme called Federal Government COVID-19 Special Intervention Fund. So, between N1billion and N1.1billion has been earmarked by the federal government.