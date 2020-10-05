Fred Itua, Abuja

Fourteen years after the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo conducted a national census, Muhammadu Buhari has approved a sum of N10 billion for the conduct for the exercise

Though the amount is a far cry from the proposed N100 billion initially earmarked for the exercise, it is the first time the administration will be releasing money for the National Population Commission (NPC) since he came on board in 2015.

The NPC has been undertaking the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in phases ahead of the conduct of a census.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Eyitayo Oyetunji, NPC acting chairman, said by the approval, the president has demonstrated interest in investing in the population, especially the youth. The press conference marked the commencement of the 10th phase of the EAD exercise.

Oyetunji said the Commission is prepared to conclude the demarcation successfully and conduct the census.

“As you may be aware, a total of 228 LGAs were successfully demarcated across the 36 states and FCT in the previous nine phases,” the acting chairman said.

“I am, however, pleased to announce, that His Excellency, Mr President, has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of N10 billion for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGAs of the country.