From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N292.6 billion for disbursement to publicly owned Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education as Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) 2021 interventions.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that each public university is allocated N906 million while N628 million was allocated to each Polytechnic and College of Education.

Executive Secretary, TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed the development at a meeting with the heads of beneficiary institutions in Abuja, on Tuesday, added that N8.5 billion was reserved for special impact research and development.

He told the Vice Chancellors andheads of institutions that TETFund board of trustee has delisted some courses, especially non science courses in list of those that are qualified for grant for foreign capacity training.

He explained to them the processes that culminated in the approval of the budget by the President, thus urging the beneficiary institutions to judiciously use the fund for the betterment of the institutions.

He also highlighted other interventions in medical research, clinical purposes, human capital development, military hardware development, power, and several other areas needed for national development.

He was delighted that Nigeria is moving closer to an emergence of a National Research and Development Foundation, and challenged academics in the country to turn around the fortunes of the country through cutting- edge research.