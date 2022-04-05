From Uche Usim

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of part-time Chairman board members of the board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

This appointment is based on the fact that the incumbent board of the commission was constituted for a four-year term with effect from March 8, 2018, and their tenure will expire on March 7, 2022.

Those appointed are Dr Abubakar Sani (chairman), Barrister Robert Ohuoba (member), Mrs Ijeoma Chinenye Ekeocha (member), and Alhaji Muazu Barau (member).

Based on the terms of appointment of the chairman and members of the board of the commission as stipulated in Section 3(1) of the NAICOM Act 1997, they are expected to hold office for a period of four years.

Dr Sani holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), as well as Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management. He has vast experience in the insurance industry.

Ohuoba is a legal practitioner with more than 20 years of experience, while Mrs Ekeocha holds a Masters’s Degree in Business Administration (Project Management) with strong private sector experience.

Alhaji Barau holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy both from ABU, Zaria, and a Bachelor’s of Science (Hons) in Business Management from the University of Maiduguri. He has over three decades of experience in the banking and finance sector of the Nigerian economy.

They are all expected to help steer and transform the insurance industry and propel the sector to a high pedestal.