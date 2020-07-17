President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Nigerian National Merit Award governing board (NNMA) by re-appointing five old members and the appointment of one new member into the board.

Mr Festus Daudu, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

According to Daudu, theboard chaired Prof. Shekarau Aku from the North West, has his tenure renewed.

Others whose tenures were renewed are Prof. Sheikh Abdallah from the North Central, Prof. Jinadu Adele, South West; Prof. Mohammed Hassan from the North East.

Others are; Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam (Fresh Appointment) South East, Prof. Williams Qurix (Fresh Appointment) North West and Mr Festus Daudu, representing the ministry.

Daudu said the board members were selected from the six geo-political zones of the country, adding that their tenure which took effect from May 1, 2020 is for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Sen. George Akume, minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, had congratulated the appointees for their appointment into the NNMA board.

“As soon as the arrangements are concluded, the date of the inaugurations of the new Governing Board will be announced in due course, ” he said.