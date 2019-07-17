Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved his new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, in a statement, directed all Ministries, Departments, Agencies of government, Sub-national entities, businesses, and the public to obtain a soft copy of the portrait from either of the office of the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Radio House, Abuja and office of the Director (Information) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone Abuja.