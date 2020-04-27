Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states effective from May 4.

He said this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

He said this on Monday night in a national broadcast at the end of the two weeks of extended lockdown in the the two states and the FCT.

He said this was based on the recommendations by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, saying “I have approved for a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Saturday, May 4, 2020 at 9am.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

“The highlights of the new nationwide measures are as follows; Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm;There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements are will be prohibited during this period except essential services; There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice; There will be Ppartial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed to allowfor the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions of on social and religious gathers shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall subsist remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Saturday, May 4, 2020 at 9am.

“The Presidential Task Force shall provide sector-specific details and timing guidelines to allow for preparations by governments, businesses and institutions.

“The above are guidelines. State Governors may choose to amend adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued aboveon public health and hygiene.

“These revised guidelines do will not apply for to Kano State. The total lockdown recently announced by the State Government shall remain enforced be enforced for the full duration. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic.”

President Buhari again commended the frontline workers across the country who, on a daily basis, risk everything to ensure “we win this fight.”

He said: “For those who got infected in the line of duty, be rest assured that Government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period. I will also take this opportunity to assure you all that your safety, wellbeing and welfare remains paramount to our Government.

“I will also recognize recognise the support we have received from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other prominent religious and community leaders. Your cooperation and support has significantly contributed to the successes we have recorded to date. I will urge you all to please continue to create awareness on the seriousness of coronavirus among your worshippers and communities while appealing that they strictly comply with public health advisories.

“I will also thank the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Presidential Task Force for all their hard work to date. Through this collaboration, I remain confident that success is achievable.

“I also wish to thank corporate organisations, philanthropists, the UN family, the European Union, friendly nations, the media and other partners that have taken up the responsibility of supporting our response.

“And finally, I will thank all Nigerians again for your patience and cooperation during this difficult and challenging period. I assure you that government shall continue to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and livelihoods our citizens and residents.”