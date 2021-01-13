From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad.

The approval followed Daily Sun’s exclusive report on Monday that 82 Nigerian embassies/missions were without ambassadors.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Aduda said the ambassador-designates to Nigerian missions abroad included 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of Ambassador-Designates to Nigerian Missions abroad. The list includes 43 Career Ambassadors and 52 Non-career Ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agrement from the prospective host countries have commenced,” Aduda said.

Aduda further said there will be an induction course for the ambassador-designates and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.