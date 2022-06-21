From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the process of appointing a substantive Accountant General of the Federation from the pool of Directors for the post in the office of the AGF.

Anamekwe Nwabuoku was appointed acting Accountant General of the Federation in a letter dated May 20, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was to act pending the outcome of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris.

In a circular HSOF/PS/CMO/193/03 dated June 21, 2022, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, explained that all accountants in the pool who have attained in Grade Level 17 by January 2020 and are not retiring till December 2024 are eligible to participate in the exercise.

She hinted that directors undergoing disciplinary action are exempted from participating in the exercise.

Yemi-Esan, directed all permanent secretaries to forward lists of all eligible directors on Salary Grade Level (SGL) 17, their confidential and personal files, five copies of their curriculum vitae, and briefs of each of the eligible directors in an approved format in both hard and soft copies sent via specified email (for soft copy) and flash drives to be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation on or before July 4, 2022.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .