From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The reconstitution of the board, according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, followed the expiration of the tenure of the former board.

The Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, Mohammed said the board has Hon.

Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as Chairman.

Mohammed further said other members appointed by President Buhari to represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act included Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr.

Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan

Olatunji Badmus.

“Also on the Board are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad

Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security

Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and

Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.

“The Board has a three-year tenure,” Mohammed said.