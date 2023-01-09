From Uche Usim, Abuja

To ensure the uninterrupted running of the establishment, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the appointment of some new members and reappointment of some existing members to the Board.

The appointment of the existing members of the Board whose four-year term became effective on 9th December 2018 expired on 9th December 2022.

Irrespective of the tenure of the appointment, NDIC operates a semester system for its Board. Therefore, the Board stands dissolved at the end of the tenure of the first appointment.

The board has five other members whose membership is by virtue of institutional or Office representation in line with the provision of Section 5 (2 c and d) of the NDIC, Act, 2006.

It becomes imperative to reconstitute the governing board of the NDIC to avoid a vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy.

In light of this, the new Governing Board is reconstituted through the appointment of five new members including the Chairman to form a new Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of the corporation for the next four years.

The appointment of some new members to the Board is aimed at injecting fresh ideas necessary to reposition the corporation for enhanced performance.

The following eminently qualified Nigerians, with requisite knowledge and experience are, therefore, approved to serve as members of the reconstituted Board of the NDIC for four years:

Hon Dr Abdulhakeem Mobolaji Abdullateef, (Chairman) from South West Zone, (new appointment); Prof. Osita Ogbu, (member) from South East Zone, (new appointment); Umar Gambo Jibrin, (member) from North Central Zone, (new appointmen); Mohammed Attahiru Haruna (member) from North East Zone, (new appointment); Yasmin Zabath Dalhatu (Member, from North West zone, (new appointment); Simon Ogie, (member), from South South Zone, (new appointment); Abimbola Olashore (member), South West Zone, (new appointment); Muhammed Ali, Director Home Finance (member), Institutional (Rep of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning); Haruna B. Mustapha, Director Banking Supervision Department, (member), Institutional (Rep of Central Bank of Nigeria); Bello Hassan, Managing Director (member), by virtue of office; Mustapha M. Ibrahim, Executive Director Operations (member), by virtue of office; and Ms Emily Osuji, Executive Director Corporate Services (member), by virtue of office.

Abdulhakeem Mobolaji Abdullateef is the Principal Partner, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef & Co. (Legal Practitioners). He previously served as Member, Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, before his appointment as Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Political and Legislative Powers, then later as Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State government. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holds LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Lagos and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Business School, Netherlands. He completed his PhD at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. Mr Abdulhakeem holds fellowships of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, amongst others.

Osita Ogbu is a professor of Economics with over 30 years of professional experience in research, teaching, institution building, policy advice and executive leadership. He is currently a Professor of Economics, Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, as well as Member, Governing Council, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu, Nigeria. Prior to serving as the Economic Adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Planning Commission, Prof Ogbu was visiting fellow, Africa Growth Initiative, Global Economy and Development at the Brookings Institution, Washington DC. He holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an MA and PhD in Economics from Howard University, Washington DC. He also holds a Certificate in Corporate Governance from Harvard University Business School, Boston, USA.

Yasmine Zabatt Dalhatu is the Chief Executive of Jaiz Orphans and Widows Initiative – a Foundation that targets Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Boko Haram Insurgency in the North East of Nigeria. She coordinates the funding and implementation of all partner stakeholders’ support towards rehabilitating the target groups. She had earlier worked as the Country Representative of Malaria Cre Foundation, in collaboration with development partners towards the realisation of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Malaria Elimination by 2020. She holds a Bachler of Arts degree in Business Administration and Economics from Richmond American International University, UK.

Umar Gambo Jibrin has over 30 years of work experience in the public sector and was the past Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja. In that capacity, he was primarily responsible for the planning and development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), particularly in advising on the choice of site and preparation of a master plan, and coordinated the activities of all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government of the federation within the FCT. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is a Member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

Mohammed Attahiru Haruna is a seasoned professional with 33 years of experience spanning commercial banking, manufacturing and public service. He is currently the Director of Finance and Supplies at the Yobe State Ministry of Finance, Damaturu. Alhaji Haruna earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Maiduguri, a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance from Bayero University, Kano, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the National Open University of Nigeria. He is a Fellow, Certified National Accountant r(FCNA) and Fellow, Institute of Industrialist and Corporate Administrators (FIICA).

Simon Ogie has over 20 years of corporate finance, accounting and treasury management experience in the oil and gas sector. He has in-depth stakeholders’ engagement and public relations management skills, following his exposure at the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). As Finance Manager at SPDC Lagos, he led the Treasury team, Finance Community, Business Planning Team and Production team. In 2020, Mr. Ogie served as Member, Technical Working Group (TWG) – Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria. He holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) with Distinction from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Delta State University, Abraka. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Abimbola Olashore is a seasoned investment banker who over the years acquired in-depth knowledge and vast experience in the capital market as well as in financial advisory services. He retired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lead Capital Plc. where he was involved in promoting the firm to a full-fledged investment banking outfit, with subsidiaries in stock broking, asset management and business advisory. In his current role as a consultant, Lead Advisory Partners, he has offered consultancy services to Nigerian corporates, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Mr Olashore is also involved with significant investment in the agricultural and educational sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hull, United Kingdom (UK) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.